'I don't have money to do anything': Houston teens make repairs to Waco homes

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Fixing up the house can sometimes be a struggle, but some neighbors from Southeast Texas are helping make a repairs, and change lives within the community.



150 teens from Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Houston are in Waco picking up tools to make a difference in our neighbors lives.

With the help of the Southeast Texas organization, Waco resident Luther Pimpton Jr, will no longer have a rotten deck, but a nice back porch and a wheelchair ramp for his wife.

If your home is in need of some minor home repairs, you can reach out to grassroots to get placed on a waiting list.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My wife is sick and she is in a wheelchair most of the time, and we have to bring her outside, and she can’t walk up steps,” Luther Pimpton Jr. said.

Luther Pimpton Jr. and his wife have been living in their home for 36 years, and it’s in need of some repairs.

"We had to demolish the old deck and level the ground and then we started building posts and then the frame and we just started laying the deck on top,” said 16-year-old, Camille Amoruso.

“This is going to help me out a whole lot because me and my wife are on disability income, and we have to take most of that money just to pay our bills and buy groceries,” Pimpton Jr. said.

“It’s just pure joy, knowing that you got to help these people and knowing that they needed help, and you get to be the one to fulfill that, it’s a great feeling,” said 16-year-old Brendan Wischoff.

Two years ago, Pimpton Jr. got his name put on a home repair list for Grassroots Waco, and when volunteer groups like Summit want to lend a helping hand...

“By her being sick like she is I don’t have money to do anything,” Pimpton Jr. said.

The nonprofit matches the free help to the home.

“We want to be people who all the time serve, who all the time see the needs of others and step in — that’s what we’re called to be, just to care for other people,” said Joseph Patty, the Youth Director with Chapelwood Church in Houston.

By the end of the week, Pimpton Jr, will no longer have a rotten deck, but a nice back porch and a wheelchair ramp for his wife.

“This is a God blessing, this is a god blessing for me and for anybody else in my situation, this is just something the good Lord sent to me, and I sure appreciate it,” Pimpton Jr said.

