How Waco's recent water restrictions are impacting local businesses

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — It's been a few weeks since the City of Waco began enforcing the new Water Conservation plan, limiting when and how residents can water their lawns, but it also affects local businesses.



The schedule consists of a three day a week watering schedule — odd number addresses are permitted to water Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday

Even number addresses can water Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday during certain times of day — there is no watering on Fridays

Controlled watering is permitted

Pete's Lawn Care service has not seen a slow in service

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is following the city restrictions — they are also limiting where they water

“You can look at different lawns, one is really green and one is really brown, and we’re just getting into July,” Pete Padilla said.

Padilla with Pete’s Lawn Service says browning lawns isn’t something you’d see until August or September.

“The biggest misconception is a lot of people try to water all at once. And that’s where the restrictions come in,” said Padilla.

Waco residents have a three-day-a-week watering schedule.

Odd number addresses are permitted to water Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and even number addresses can water Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday during certain times of day — there is no watering on Fridays.

25 News asked Padilla if those restrictions are affecting his business.

“I haven’t missed a service yet even with the water restriction in the heat, so I’m pretty blessed with that,” Padilla said.

While Padilla is cutting the grass, Cottonwood Creek golf course is working on maintaining theirs.

“At this time with the restrictions, we won’t be watering any roughs,” Kenny Duron with Cottonwood Creek said.

Duron says they water the course in the early mornings before the 10 a.m. 7 p.m. restriction.

“This year with the spring rains, we’ve been able to sustain but we’re starting to stress with the 100 degree temperatures,” Duron said.

But this year is nowhere near what the course looked like during last years drought conditions — Duron says it got to a point where they didn’t water the course at all.

“It’s just something that we as a staff — we as the industry — have been talking about for several years," he said.

"Last year was the first year that we really got a taste of this, and it’s going to be something that we’re going to have to deal with for sure in the future."

25 News also reached out to Baylor University on how they’re affected, and they says because their campus is about 1,000 acres, they don’t have one address.

This means they water based off different zones, which is why the university might be watering on odd and even number days.

