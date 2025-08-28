Hotels in Waco see booking boost during recent event, but owners say more are needed

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Some hotels in Waco may have seen a spike in bookings, and it wasn't by mistake. A recent concert held at McLane Stadium brought hundreds of tourists to town.



The last time Patel saw a boost in bookings was back in May for the Baylor graduation

Baylors' events can cause a boost in hotel bookings

“First time seeing this type of event that’s not Baylor related," said Ajai Patel, co-owner and general manager of Comfort Suites.

Ajai Patel has co-owned and managed Comfort Suites in Waco for almost 20 years.

Last Friday's Boys from Oklahoma stop at McLane Stadium did more than pump up the crowd, it also provided an economic boost.

“To just get an amazing number of people from out of town almost instantly from the time the concert was announced," said Patel.

Patel said the concert bumped up occupancy by around 60 to 70%. Those are numbers Destination Waco wants to see. They provided me with a statement:

"The recent and upcoming boost in hotel occupancy, for the concert last weekend and the Baylor game next weekend, is very welcome news for our hotels. As you point out in your question, what’s equally important is building consistency over time. A steady and sustainable occupancy rate helps hotels plan and manage their business effectively. It also creates stability for the entire local tourism economy, from restaurants to attractions to small businesses, who all benefit when visitor traffic is strong year-round, not just during peak weekends or seasons. Our goal at the DMO is to continue attracting events and leisure travelers, as well as group business, that help smooth out the highs and lows, so hotels aren’t relying solely on a handful of busy weekends but can count on strong business throughout the calendar year."

Patel adds that while the recent rise in bookings is appreciated during the slow summer months, it's best when there are consistent bookings year-round.

"Very much so, sometimes people forget that we are open 365 days a year, and events like this concert are fantastic, but it’s not an everyday experience for us. We are very dependent on a constant flow of business," said Patel.

