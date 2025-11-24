People and Pups host Paws for Claus

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Reactive dogs can have a hard time standing in line with other dogs. People and Pups started Paws for the Claus to help reduce stress for dogs, allowing them to enjoy holiday pictures.



People and Pups held a one-day photo session for dogs and their owners.

Dogs took one-on-one pictures with Santa

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reactive Dogs can often overreact to certain stimuli in their environment, often due to fear, anxiety, or frustration.

But they are being thought of this holiday season, and it’s all thanks to People and Pups. For the past two years, the local business has created a safe space for reactive dogs and their owners. Dog owners can get holiday pictures with their dogs and Santa on a one-on-one time slot.

“It’s really hard for those owners to get pictures with Santa because they have to stand in line with other dogs, usually. A reactive dog can’t stand in line with other dogs and other people. We are able to get the people to be comfortable in getting their dogs out in public to do these kinds of things," said Kim Junkes, owner of People and Pups.

Follow Chantale on social media!