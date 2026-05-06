Gov. Abbott visits Waco as BlackRock announces $30M investment to train Texas electricians

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — BlackRock announced a $30 million philanthropic investment in Texas to help train more than 12,000 Texans for electrical careers over the next three years.

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit TSTC on Wednesday, May 6, as BlackRock leadership, state officials, workforce partners, and educators gather for a discussion. 25 News will be at the event and livestream Abbott's remarks, starting at 3 p.m.

The investment comes through BlackRock Future Builders, a national initiative funded by The BlackRock Foundation to strengthen skilled trades pipelines across the United States. The announcement was made on National Skilled Trades Day at an event hosted by Texas State Technical College in Waco.

Texas accounts for the largest share of U.S. electricity generation and is experiencing the fastest growth in power demand, according to federal data, BlackRock said. The state's rapid population growth, rising electricity demand, and expansion of AI-enabled industries are driving the need for thousands of additional licensed electricians in the years ahead.

"The scale of growth underway in Texas demands a workforce ready to build it," BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said. "By working alongside trusted Texas training institutions and workforce leaders, Future Builders is expanding access to skilled trades jobs that are essential to the state's economy—helping more Texans access good-paying careers and build long-term security."

Future Builders will partner with the IBEW-NECA electrical training ALLIANCE, Independent Electrical Contractors of Dallas, Texas State Technical College, and Dallas College.

The electrical training ALLIANCE will launch The ProTech Skills Institute BlackRock Foundation Electrical College, a statewide pre-apprenticeship program that includes a 14-day immersive bootcamp. The program will provide jobsite readiness preparation and industry-recognized safety credentials, and help participants transition into union registered apprenticeship programs.

"We're thrilled to partner with BlackRock through Future Builders to meet Texas' surging demand for skilled electrical workers, opening doors to long-term, family-sustaining careers in one of the nation's most essential trades," electrical training ALLIANCE Executive Director Todd Stafford said.

TSTC will use its grant to establish a new Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Technology program, creating a college-based pathway that prepares students to test for their journeyman license. Funding will support advanced simulation labs, expanded instructor capacity, and targeted financial support for students at the college's new Construction Technologies Center in Waco.

"TSTC is proud to join forces with BlackRock to address the critical skilled trades workforce gap in Texas. This partnership will enable us to expand hands-on training and provide more Texans with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in high-demand careers," Texas State Technical College Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser said. "Together, we are investing in the future of our students, our communities, and the economic vitality of our state."

IEC of Dallas will use its grant funding to introduce a BlackRock SafeSTART pre-apprenticeship program offering 80 hours of safety training and hands-on lab experience, along with a direct path to IEC's registered apprenticeship program. Funding will also support a journeyman exam prep course to help apprentices increase their earning potential.

"IEC Dallas is excited to partner with BlackRock through the Future Builders program to strengthen Texas' electrical workforce. The results are showing successful outcomes. These programs are increasing licensed Journeyman electricians while our SafeSTART Pre-Apprenticeship Program is training and equipping individuals with industry recognized safety certifications," Independent Electrical Contractors of Dallas Executive Director and CEO Erin Stewart said. "We are delivering job-ready apprentice electricians, resulting in a real impact for contractors and the future of our industry."

Future Builders will also integrate financial education into apprenticeship programs. Through a grant to Dallas College, a new financial education course tailored specifically to electricians will be developed with input from industry and piloted with apprentices across Texas.

"Dallas College and Dallas College Foundation are proud to partner with BlackRock through Future Builders to ensure Texans entering the skilled trades are prepared not only for great careers, but for long-term financial success," Dallas College Chancellor Dr. Justin Lonon said. "By embedding financial education directly into apprenticeship pathways for electricians, we are helping workers turn increased earning power into lasting economic mobility, strengthening families, communities, and the future of Texas' workforce."

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