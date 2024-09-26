Former Waco priest indicted on 4, 1st degree sexual assault charges

Update

Anthony Odiong received a four-count indictment from a McLennan County Grand Jury on Thursday morning for first degree felony sexual assaults.

The charges stem from an already-identified survivor whose case was discovered amongst evidentiary returns from search warrants during the investigation.

The evidence of a sexual relationship was/is present from 2007 to 2012 in emails, text messages, and corroborated by repeated predatory behaviors by Odiong that have appeared amongst nearly every survivor identified (10 thus far) to date.

"The survivor with which these charges represent today also accompany criminal acts that occurred in surrounding counties that the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office will weigh the possibilities of seeking indictments in those respective counties as this case investigation continues," the Waco Police Department said.

"These indictments represent the continued dedication the Waco Police Department has towards affording justice for the survivors of Odiong’s criminal actions through his abuse of clerical position within the Catholic Church."

Survivors are still being identified as the evidence returns are sifted through by police, and this case is anticipated to continue revealing facts based upon evidence yet to be publicly released.

"Waco Police Department asks that any survivor(s) within the United States yet to be contacted by police come forward to Det. Bradley DeLange by contacting him directly at 254-750-7609.”

Original Story

A McLennan County grand jury indicted a former Catholic priest this week on multiple charges.

Anthony Odiong faces three counts of second-degree felony sexual assault. He was arrested in Florida back in July and transferred to the McLennan County Jail last month.

He served as a Catholic priest at St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco, and St. Mary's of the Assumption in West from 2007 to 2012.

Following his arrest this summer, Waco Police encouraged any survivors of Odiong to come forward.

