Waco law firm suing Anthony Odiong, Catholic Diocese of Austin

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.)

Waco law firm Callahan & King is taking legal action against against Anthony Odiong and the Catholic Diocese of Austin "on behalf of a survivor who has bravely stepped forward to seek justice for clergy sexual abuse", the firm said in a statement.

"The lawsuit to be filed by Callahan & King details how Father Odiong used his position of trust and influence, as well as the sacrament of confession, to target, groom, and perpetrate a host of inappropriate sexual acts on women."

The lawsuit also alleges that the abuse was facilitated by the Catholic Diocese of Austin, allowing Odiong to serve as a priest, counselor, and director of a university campus ministry — it also states that nothing was done to protect the community, despite being made aware of complaints made against Odiong.

Callahan & King says they are determined to bring the full force of their expertise and dedication to secure justice for their client.

According to the statement, Texas is among thirteen states where sex between members of the clergy and an adult they are spiritually guiding is a criminal act.

"As proponents of justice, we affirm our commitment to ensuring that no clergy abuse survivor’s voice goes unheard. It takes great courage to step forward and we extend an earnest invitation to any individual who may have been affected by the criminal conduct of Odiong, and by the Austin Diocese’s damaging response, to join us in our pursuit of justice. We stand ready to provide comprehensive legal representation and unwavering support to survivors – regardless of age, faith, gender, or orientation – throughout every step of their journey towards healing and resolution," the law firm said in their statement.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Waco Police Department is searching for additional survivors who have been sexually assaulted by Anthony Odiong.

Officials say they received information about a sexual assault that occurred in 2012, allegedly committed by Odiong.

Odiong is a Catholic Priest who was arrested on Tuesday in Ave Maria, Florida following the discovery of child pornography in his possession.

Waco Police Department

He served as a Catholic priest at St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco, and St. Mary's of the Assumption in West, Texas from 2007 to 2012 — he also served in Luling, Louisiana from 2015 to 2023.

During the investigation, other survivors were revealed, and multiple women have come forward to tell similar experiences.

Survivors’ experiences ranged from sexual assault and indecent assault, more commonly recognized as groping, and financial abuse, with some survivors experiencing Odiong’s manipulation.

Police believe there may be more survivors, and they want to speak with anyone within McLennan County, and all other areas of the U.S. who had similar encounters with Odiong.

"To those who have come forward, we applaud your courage amidst having to relive your unspeakable experience. To the additional survivors, we are committed to the pursuit of justice and want you to know that you can come forward without the risk of being publicly identified. You can speak to Detective Bradley DeLange directly, who will explain how we are committed to ensuring your confidentiality. Det. DeLange can be reached at 254 750-7609," the Waco Police Department wrote.

Police say that victims aren't required to go to court if they come forward, nor will they be identified.