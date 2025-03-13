Former high school athletic trainer sentenced to 7 Years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Trevor Swift, 57, a Moody man who was employed as an athletic trainer at Lake Belton High School, was sentenced in a federal court in Waco to 84 months in prison for possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.

In May 2022, when students, through his office window, observed him viewing images depicting child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

Students recorded Swift indulging in suspicious activity and reported his conduct to administrators. He was dismissed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

Swift was arrested on May 26, 2022, and was convicted in a bench trial on July 31, 2024.

The investigation included the seizure of an SD memory card from Swift’s office at the high school, which revealed pornographic images depicting prepubescent and pubescent children—males and females as young as 5 years of age or younger—engaged in sexual acts.

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas announced the sentencing.

The FBI and the Temple Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kucera prosecuted the case.