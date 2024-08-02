Following up on this year's Waco Indie Film Festival; what's in the works for next year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Filmmakers from all over visited Waco two weeks ago for the annual Waco Indie Film Festival that hosted events Downtown.

For anyone who might be wondering how it all went, how organizers are looking ahead to next year — 25 News' Bobby Poitevint reached out to find out.

“It was amazing!", said Samuel Thomas Artistic Director for the Waco Indie Film Festival.

"We have seen more quality this year than I think all the years combined, just the growth of the festival has been crazy cool."

Speaking of growth, Samuel said they had around 700 films submitted but they can only accept around 130 to 140 of them.

“Tons of them, it was unexpected how many filmmakers came through and they just loved Waco — they fell in love with Waco", he said.

Samuel said they’re always looking for new opportunities to grow but one aspect is not changing anytime soon.

"I think our whole goal is always to be a downtown film festival to get the downtown community involved," he said.

"I think that’s probably the path we’re gonna really focus on this coming year is really letting the downtown community know that we’re here for them.”

Looking forward to the future —

Samuel says he’s already had a look at some of next year’s submissions and that’s because in just two months, and they’ve had around 70 submissions for the 2025 Waco Indie film festival.

He says while next’s year’s Waco Indie Film Festival is on their minds he can’t give out any sneak peaks just yet —

"Right now we’re in recovery mode from the festival and we’re already starting to think about next year but nothing set in stone, just a lot of good qualities really is what we’re aiming for.”

You can always get the latest festival updates here.

Samuel really encourages local film fans to stay connected through the Facebook group Waco Movie Group.

One of the first film discussions is coming later this month on August 15 at 8 p.m. — it will focus on Dead Poets Society and will take place at Segovia Wine Bar.

