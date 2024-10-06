Doris Miller Community Center indoor pool renovations begin in Waco as completion date is pushed back

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Doris Miller Community Center indoor pool renovations started this week. The completion date is delayed by one month. Repairs will cost nearly $900,000.



Indoor pool repairs include structural elements, such as the installation of doors, setting up a heating system, cleaning and ADA compliance

Waco currently has no public pools, only splash pads

Once the indoor pool is open, the city says it will have swim lessons, open swims and other aquatic programming for our community

The indoor pool is expected to be completed in January 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I can't believe there is no public pools here," Waco resident Megan Marsh said.

Megan Marsh tells Neighborhood Reporter Bella Popadiuk her family was shocked when they moved to Waco six years ago from Topeka, KS.

"We would go almost every weekend to different pools because they have slides, lazy rivers, splash pads and things like that," she said. "So we would go almost every weekend."

Right now, there are no public pools in Waco.

She says she often travels to Austin and other parts of Central Texas to use different aquatic facilities.

"We just haven't been swimming," Marsh said.

Megan says she's heard about the construction of the Doris Miller Community Center's indoor pool, but says she would prefer to have an outdoor public pool.

"It would be great to have more options here especially as Waco is growing because it is growing so quickly," she said.

The city of Waco says instead of pools, it's built splash pads which require less maintenance and staffing.

Renovations to the pool at the Miller Community Center started this week, but completion is now expected to be delayed by a month.

Repairs include structural elements, such as the installation of doors, setting up a heating system, cleaning and ADA compliance — all at a cost of nearly $900,000.

Once the indoor pool is open, the city says it will have swim lessons, open swims and other aquatic programming for our community.

For now, the city is working to expedite the indoor pool project and hopefully come closer to the original completion date at the end of December.

