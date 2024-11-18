Convicted felon sentenced to 60 years after shootout with Waco Police

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after a shootout with Waco police on March 12, 2022.

Kevin Kirven, 38, was sentenced by the 19th District Court to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault against a public servant.

During the time of the gunfight Kirven had with police, Kirven was a fugitive in Limestone County for several charges, including murder.

Last year, Kirven falsely confessed to the murder of his cousin "Zamar Kirven" was guilty of.

Under Texas law, Kirven becomes eligible for parole consideration after he serves 30 calendar years of his 60-year sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Kristi DeCluitt and Christi Hunting Horse prosecuted Kevin Kirven's case.

