City of Waco's 18th Street utility project set for completion in September

“How often do you take 18th Street?", asked 25 News reporter, Dominique Leh.

"Pretty much every day — and every day is different,” Andy Crapps said.

Andy Crapps lives on Sanger Avenue near Downtown Waco, and he drives down 18th Street more times than he’d like, and that’s because of the ever changing construction.

“You've definitely got to keep your head on a swivel, because it’ll be one day all the cones are lined up and they’re digging up the other side of the road, and the next day they’re digging up the other side of the road,” Crapps said.

"They’re going to try to repair the entire surface of the road," Jessica Emmett Sellers said.

"The idea behind doing the utility work at the same time, is we won’t have to go into the brand new road and do repairs."

In addition to a new paved road, there will be sidewalks and a bike lane.

“How often are you riding your bike down this area?", Leh asked.

Every day!”, Johnny Del Barchers said.

Del Barchers avoids going down 18th Street because he thinks it’s dangerous, but he says with a bike lane, that could change.

“It’ll be safer,” Del Barchers said.

Emmett Sellers is with the City of Waco, and says that their increasing population plays a huge part in changing the city’s infrastructure.

“Everybody that’s moving to town needs to have water, needs to have sewer, it needs to have utilities — so that’s kind of part of the progress,” Emmett Sellers said.

Some of that growth will come in the form of a pocket neighborhood that will sit in this lot — the whole project started last spring and is set to be complete this coming September.