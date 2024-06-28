City of Waco issues mandatory watering restrictions following water pump failure

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Just three days before the City of Waco's new year-round water conservation plan goes into effect, officials sent out an emergency notice early Friday morning.

In the notice, the city is asking Waco water customers to restrict outdoor watering and reduce water consumption. City officials are blaming a mechanical failure at Mt. Carmel water treatment plant. A high service pump has reportedly malfunctioned causing low pressure on the main water line. The city said, the problem stems from a separate pump that was damaged by lightning in late March 2024.

This mandatory outdoor water restriction is set to end on Sunday at 7 a.m., according to the city.