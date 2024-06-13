Waco water conservation plan to start July 1

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Changes are coming to the City of Waco's water conservation plan starting July 1. The new plan will impact how much — and when — you water your lawn.



You might soon have to change the way you water your lawn in Waco.

A new conservation plan is set to go into effect July 1st, as part of a re-evaluation of the city's conservation and drought contingency plan.

"You know, with the population and everything growing, I think it's honestly good because then people aren't just carelessly watering, you know, more than they would ever really need to,” lawn service owner Justin Daugherty said.

"It's based on the last digit of your service address so that's businesses and residential,” said senior public information and communication specialist Justin Emmett. “It's just makes people be a little bit mindful about the way they're using water."

If you have an even numbered address, you'll be able to water on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

For odd numbered addresses, watering will be allowed on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

On Fridays, watering is allowed only from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're putting in new plants — you can waive the three days a week schedule.

"Three days a week should be, should be okay, usually in the dead of summer, August, we'll do four days a week,” Fitzgerald’s Partner Donny Fratus said. “A lot of people overwater, this could help prevent that, which helps promote conservation."

The plan does not apply to places like car washes and water parks.

But, as you might have guessed, future drought conditions could lead to tighter restrictions.