Central Texans take advantage of local warming centers

WACO, Texas — WACO, Texas - “I mean just today alone I’ve been fed, I got a jacket, I’ve got new socks, and I’m out of the elements of the weather,” said Kenneth Morgan.

Like many others, Kenneth Morgan is taking advantage of the several warming centers located in Central Texas.

The Salvation Army is one of many opening their doors as we face temperatures below freezing.

“Without the Salvation Army yesterday I would have froze here in Waco. they’ve provided me with blankets, they’ve provided me with food, and we get three meals a day,” says Jordan Burns.

As temperatures begin to drop, many people are doing all they can to find a place to stay warm.

“ I'm thankful for this because if i didn’t have this right now I ’d be out there in the street…freezing. I've been in here 3 hours today and I'm still not all the way thawed out,” said Morgan.

The City of Waco and the Waco McLennan county office of emergency management have also opened the doors of the Dewey Community Center.

The center is open from 5 p.m. on Sunday January 14th to 12 p.m. on Wednesday January 17th.

The center offers cots, blankets, and warm meals for those in the facility. Pets are also welcomed as long as they are crated.

The center currently has a capacity of 30 individuals.

“ If it gets too crowded I’ll leave. I’ll let somebody else have my spot. I don't mind that. But it seemed like it was meant for me today so I’m here today,” said Morgan.

