List of warming centers in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

TEXAS — Stay warm this winter season! Below is a list of warming centers opening across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.
25 News will continue to update this article as more warming centers are opened and announced.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Central Fire Station | 401 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, TX 76548
- Open through Sunday, January 14 to Wednesday, January 17
Harker Heights Police Station | 402 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, TX 76548
- Open through Sunday, January 14 to Wednesday, January 17
Hearne
Hearne Police Department Public Safety Building | 306 W 3rd St, Hearne, TX 77859
- Open through 5 p.m. Sunday, January 14 until the Arctic blast passes
Temple
Impact Temple | 306 E Adams, Temple TX 76501
- Open through 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Pets are welcome if they are secured
Waco
Salvation Army Waco | 300 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706
- Open through Saturday, January 13 to Wednesday, January 17
Dewey Community Center | 925 N 9th St, Waco, TX 76707
- Open through 5 p.m. Sunday, January 14 to 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 17
- Pets are welcome if they are secured