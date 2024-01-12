List of warming centers in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley

TEXAS — Stay warm this winter season! Below is a list of warming centers opening across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

25 News will continue to update this article as more warming centers are opened and announced.

Map

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Central Fire Station | 401 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, TX 76548



Open through Sunday, January 14 to Wednesday, January 17

Harker Heights Police Station | 402 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Open through Sunday, January 14 to Wednesday, January 17

Hearne

Hearne Police Department Public Safety Building | 306 W 3rd St, Hearne, TX 77859



Open through 5 p.m. Sunday, January 14 until the Arctic blast passes

Temple

Impact Temple | 306 E Adams, Temple TX 76501



Open through 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Pets are welcome if they are secured

Waco

Salvation Army Waco | 300 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706



Open through Saturday, January 13 to Wednesday, January 17

Dewey Community Center | 925 N 9th St, Waco, TX 76707