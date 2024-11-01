Candy prices affect Halloween on Colcord Avenue in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For over 30 years, homeowners on Colcord Avenue have decorated their homes with over-the-top, spooky Halloween decor.

Each Halloween, between 3,000 and 4,000 kids in costumes walk up and down the popular trick or treating street for some candy.



21st Street through 25th Street is blocked off from 6 to 8 p.m. for families to trick or treat on Colcord Avenue on Halloween night

With the inflation and higher candy prices, the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association wasn't able to hand out as much candy this year as they did last year

Partin says the price tag for the whole event is just over $10,000, but each year they apply for a city grant that helps them out with $7,500 — that money goes towards blocking off the streets, police and medical personnel

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m one of the witches from Hocus Pocus”, Allison Valdez said.

“I’m an angel,” Melanie Medrano said.

“I’m Scream!” Ethan Medrano said.

Every Halloween, between 3,000 to 4,000 kids walk along Colcord Street, dressed up, enjoying the spooky decorations, and grabbing some candy.

But for the homeowners who live on this street, candy for that many kids gets pricey — so in addition to the candy homeowners already give out, the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association purchases candy to offer more help.

But Neighborhood Association President Rory Partin says this year, their budget didn’t go as far.

“Because of inflation, we only had several 100 — like 400 pieces to give out, instead of closer to a 1,000 to each neighbor," Partin said.

"That’s a massive difference, so this year is more of a lean year."

But the kids in costumes don’t know any different.

Partin says the price tag for the whole event is just over $10,000, but each year they apply for a city grant that helps them out with $7,500.

That money goes towards blocking off the streets, police, and medical personnel.

“We strive to make this a complete safe family atmosphere — it’s not about scaring people for Halloween," Partin said.

"It’s about the kids experiencing something magical a memory they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives."

— memories coming from the kindness of strangers creating community.

“I just like the sweet people and I like the houses, and I like seeing the funny costumes,” Medrano said.

Food trucks with tacos, funnel cakes, and snow cones were also available to trick or treaters.

