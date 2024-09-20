Air Force veterans return to Waco, tour area of decommissioned James Connally Air Force Base

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Air Force Navigator Observers Association visited TSTC's campus as part of a 3-day reunion in Waco. About half of the organization's navigators trained at the Connally Air Force Base.



Veterans reminisced about James Connally Air Force Base, now transformed into Texas State Technical College

Chuck Gearhart, a former navigator, shares personal memories including his wedding at the base chapel in 1963

The group toured modern aerospace facilities, including the James Connally Aerospace Center, the Challenger Learning Center and L3Harris Technologies

James Connally Air Force Base was operational from 1942 to 1968, named after a Waco native killed in WWII

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We got married in the chapel here," Chuck Gearhart said.

Gearhart married his wife Maryanne on Waco's James Connally Air Force Base back in 1963, and he says he was living in Bellmead while training at the base.

"All my classmates came to the wedding," he said.

"Al Burgen and his wife stood up with us and we got married in the chapel."

On September 15, the couple celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary — Chuck spent around one year training in Waco before leaving to go to California for more training, and a lot happened in 1963 during the year he was there.

"I remember walking across campus and hearing Kennedy was killed in Dallas," he said.

He tells 25 News he served in the Air Force for 22 years.

"It's been nice to see old friends," Chuck said.

On Thursday, Chuck and around 75 former Air Force navigators reunited in Waco with the Air Force Navigator Observer Association.

One of the navigators on tour, Al Burgen, was Chuck's best man.

About half of the organization's navigators trained at the Connally Air Force Base.

The group toured the James Connally Aerospace Center, the Challenger Learning Center, and L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense company.

"It's so different because everything is modern. Everything was very World War II-ish," Chuck said.

James Connally Air Force Base opened in 1942 as Waco Army Airfield — the base was named after James T. Connally in the 1950s.

Connally was a Waco native killed during World War II when his aircraft was hit over Japan. The base later closed in 1968.

The United States Air Force celebrated its birthday earlier this week on September 18th. The military branch was established 77 years ago under the National Security Act of 1947.

