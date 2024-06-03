'A lot was invested': Waco High School graduate upset after delayed graduation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The recent rainy weather has led to several schools in Central Texas to postpone their graduation. I spoke with one Waco High School graduate who was extremely disappointed to have their grad day plans put off.



Waco High School postponed their graduation from Friday, May 24 to Saturday, May 25 which led to several families rearranging their graduation plans.

One Waco grad, Lauricisha Meeks, was disappointed with the last-minute change as she found out about the delay while she was getting her hair and makeup done.

Waco ISD said they chose to postpone the graduation due to inclement weather, the safety of the students, and the training of the staff for an outside graduation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was really excited, like I’ve been so ready for it,” Lauricisha Meeks said.

Excited to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, but the Waco High School soon-to-be graduate—like Lauricisha Meeks—had other things on her mind.

“Throughout the day and like earlier in the week everybody was talking about the rains, and what are we gonna do?” Lauricisha said.

And just hours before graduation, Waco ISD postponed the big day from Friday, May 24 to Saturday, May 25 due to weather.

“They canceled right in the middle of hair and makeup and a lot of that was ya know already paid for so her face was just so upset and she looked really sad,” Meeks said.

It was a decision that left several families disappointed, especially Lauricisha who’s holding down two jobs, and single mom Marcie Meeks, who wanted the day to go perfectly.

“A lot was invested as far as you know a small event center $200. The invitations were over $150, for the food alone, to feed 25 people, that was a lot,” Meeks said.

The big question on their minds is why there was not an option to have graduation inside.

“We have had graduation outside since 2020. And that year it was due to COVID. And we haven’t had rain any of the years,” Dr. Deena Cornblum said.

Dr. Cornblum says they also had to consider all the workers trained for an outside venue and Waco ISD has heavily invested in it.

“The stage, the chairs, at one time those were rented. But we actually purchased those because it’s very important to us to put on a very nice classy graduation for our students,” Dr. Cornblum said.

Dr. Cornblum said the safety of their students and their families was a top priority in their decision. She also said in the future they will consider adding an alternative date earlier in case of weather.

Other districts like Temple ISD and Belton ISD also postponed their graduation. Lauricisha said getting her diploma the next day was worth the wait.

