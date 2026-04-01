2 Waco ISD schools will see a longer school day, school year and different curriculum

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — South Waco and Dean Highland elementary schools will see longer school days and a new curriculum under a three-year contract with Third Future Schools.



Waco ISD approved a three-year contract with Third Future Schools to manage South Waco and Dean Highland elementary schools and avoid a state takeover.

Students at the two schools will experience a longer school day, an extended school year from 174 to 180 days, and a different curriculum.

Current teachers can apply for positions with Third Future Schools, which offers a higher pay scale, or be reassigned to equivalent positions within the district.

The district expects to spend about $11.7 million annually on the contract and will host informational meetings for parents over the next three months.

You can watch the fulls story here:

Waco ISD is partnering with Third Future Schools to avoid a state takeover of two elementary schools. Here is what parents need to know.

Waco Independent School District is moving forward with an outside group, Third Future Schools, to avoid a state takeover of two elementary schools.

The district approved a three-year charter performance contract with Third Future Schools after South Waco Elementary and Dean Highland Elementary received consecutive failing accountability ratings.

"We did have some campuses that have had some historical low performance. And so we want to make sure that we number one got those campuses out of that IR status," Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said.

The contract is expected to cost the district around $11.7 million per year, based on student enrollment.

Next school year, students at Dean Highland and South Waco will see an increase in school days from 174 to 184. Spicer said students will also have a longer school day.

"Students will start a little bit earlier, but we're gonna partner with them and make sure that, you know, the transportation route still works to make sure we can accommodate those schools and those students," Spicer said.

"Maybe a week or two before we start they will start, I think their date is August 3rd, and then they'll be about a week after we finish," Spicer said.

Third Future Schools will implement a different curriculum than Waco ISD, featuring different math and English models.

Teachers currently at the schools have the opportunity to apply for positions with Third Future. Spicer said any teachers not accepted by the charter school will be placed in an equivalent position within the district. She also noted that Third Future's pay scale is higher than Waco ISD's. Third Future's website lists their average base salary as $70,000, while Waco ISD averages $54,000.

"It's a different experience on how they lead it, but they, they get results. They take care of kiddos, and we're honored that they're going to be taking care of our, our babies," Spicer said.

Waco ISD will hold informational meetings for parents over the next three months.

I reached out to Third Future Schools for more information on the contract but did not hear back before airtime.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!