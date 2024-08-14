2 homicides on Ruby Avenue leave Waco neighbors concerned for their safety

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department revealed at its August 6 City Council meeting that crime numbers are "trending down" for the first six months of the year.

They saw a three percent decrease in non-violent crime, and a four percent decrease in violent crime — however, there is one spot in Waco that has seen two homicides, leaving neighbors concerned about their safety.



According to the Waco Police Department, from January to June, Waco streets have seen nine homicides, and two of them have been on 600 Ruby Avenue

600 Ruby Avenue is home to a nightclub, Club Blamm, and Mr. Magoo's Sports Bar

2023 saw five murders in the first six months of the year, while 2022 saw close to 15

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Oh, no no! Not at night time! It was during the day time, to go to the bank,” said resident on Ruby Avenue, Earnestine Howard.

“Once I close the door at night, unless there’s an emergency — I’m not going out,” said Howard.

25 News spoke to Howard about the crime she’s seen in the 18 years she’s lived at her apartment complex.

Ruby Avenue is home to a night club and a sports bar — a location Waco Police say is "a bit challenging".

25 News also spoke with a local businesses who had to close off their parking lot because of fighting on their property.

All of this happens, less than a block away outside Howards' home — a spot where she won’t go late at night.

"No, not at night, that wouldn’t have been good, that wouldn’t have been wise," she said.

Waco police say crime numbers are trending down, although 2023 saw five murders in the first six months of the year, 2022 saw close to 15.

These are numbers that Howard says surprised her but didn’t shock her — she’s just grateful there’s a police presence in her neighborhood.

"I want the Waco police to know how much they are appreciated with the protection they provide, how worse would it be if we didn’t have them," she said.

25 News reached out to Club Blamm and Mr. Magoo’s sports bar on 600 Ruby Avenue for a comment on how they keep their attendees safe, but they haven’t responded back yet.

