Valley Mills voters decline to pass two school bonds

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Valley Mills ISD is looking into other options after voters decided not to pass two school bonds that leaders say would have improved the overall quality of the school district.



Prop A, 56% voters voted against the bond

Prop B, 62% voters voted against the bond

VMISD plans to look into other options to support the needs of its students



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, Valley Mills voters rejected two school bonds totaling more than $18 million. They would have allowed the district to make improvements to the career technology and education programs, renovations to sports fields, playground improvements, and more.

Our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti reached out to Valley Mills ISD Superintendent Chris Dowdy -- and he provided this statement: "The facility committee and the board of trustees worked diligently to identify needs across our district — from improving safety and security measures to updating educational spaces and extracurricular facilities. These needs were reflected in the two propositions presented to voters. While we’re disappointed that neither proposition passed, we deeply appreciate the engagement and feedback from our community throughout this process."

In an interview conducted a few months back, two local residents explained why the passing of the propositions would benefit students and the community, stating that advancements to the CTE Program would prepare students for college and, on the sports end, it would turf, restrooms, and more.

So what’s next?

Superintendent Dowdy said the following: “We plan to regroup and prioritize the needs and projects that we’re able to complete within our means. Our goal remains to address the most critical areas that directly impact student safety and learning, while continuing to seek long-term solutions for the broader needs identified in the bond process."

