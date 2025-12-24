Lights of West: A family tradition for local residents

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Lights of West is a holiday celebration for Central Texas, and one that many families look forward to attending.



Lights of West continues to grow year after year

The Woodring Family attends yearly and looks forward to the memories and growth of the event.

Lights of West is a family tradition for local residents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We come each year and everything there’s something new," said local resident Catherine Woodring.

The five-member Woodring family makes it a tradition to hit up the Lights of West each year. Their three little ones say they have their own fave things to do here.

“Probably the rides over here and the petting zoo, they really like the petting zoo," said Woodring.

Tom Patterson is the co-owner of Lights of West. He said the event has helped brighten the holidays for local families for the past six years, and it’s an added memory he wants our local neighbors to have.

“It’s tradition, just like Christmas is a tradition…going out and doing something special with your family during the holiday season is tradition, so we’re another opportunity for people in Central Texas to go out and enjoy a new tradition," said Tom Patterson, co-owner of Lights of West.

For the Woodring family, that tradition gets more and more special.

“I feel like they have added things each year so it’s just good to see what they do and what they do and what they add and the things that they always have," said Woodring.

But building this Winter Wonderland in Central Texas takes months to build.

“It takes us about three months to install everything, and this is not a full time business…it’s full-time during the season, so we work a lot of weekends and nights. It takes a lot of work for us to get the property and all the lights up and bright and shiny," said Patterson.

