Disposing your Christmas tree the right way in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Over the next few weeks, Christmas trees could be out on the curb. Disposing of your real or artificial tree properly is important.



Chipping of the Green event held on Saturday, Jan. 3rd, from 8am to noon.

Waco residents have one bulk pickup a month.

“I like to keep all of my seasons separate. I don’t take my tree down until after January 12th," said resident Linda Westerfield.

For Linda Westerfield, it’s all about enjoying every last bit of her Christmas tree. But when it’s time to get rid of it, she tries to dump it the right way.

Although she doesn’t buy a real tree because she’s allergic, she still tries to follow the rules.

“When my lights start going out, and all of the artificial needles start falling off, it’s time to replace them. I dispose of it at our dump ground in the city," said Westerfield.

But if you’re not in a position to take your artificial tree to a dump, the City of Waco offers curbside pickup for artificial Christmas trees. Residents must remove all decorations before putting them on the curb. Waco residents receive one bulky waste pickup a month.

But for Westerfield, there was a time when she and her family enjoyed a real Christmas tree.

“We disposed of it in a way that we took it too. When my husband had his hunting license, he disposed of it in the wild," said Westerfield.

Something she tries to do for the environment.

“Well, because of clutter and do not want to put it in the environment just for the trash site," said Westerfield.

If heading out into the wild just isn’t your thing, that’s okay. The City of Waco always offers curbside pickup on any designated green week in January, but residents must remove all decorations before pickup.

You can find tree disposal options in your neighborhood by clicking here.

