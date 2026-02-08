The impact of Black Fraternities and Sororities in Waco.

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Brotherhood, sisterhood, and Black History. The Divine 9 is making a difference right here in Waco.



“My favorite thing about being a Sigma is being out in the community, the brotherhood, and uplifting others," said De'Qwon King, a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

De’Qwon King is a part of the Divine 9. His fraternity is Phi Beta Sigma. He crossed in 2022 and never looked back. He said being a part of a Black fraternity is special.

“It’s a bond that cannot be broken…it’s a commitment, and you're paving the path for those behind you," said King.

King said the Sigma's core focus is culture for service and service for humanity. However, their presence in Waco is evident through community service, mentorship, and their impact on community improvement, among other contributions.

But the Divine 9, the king said, goes deeper into brotherhood and sisterhood. He said his frat brothers lifted him during one of his toughest times in life when he lost a sibling.

He said he pushed through because of their love.

“That togetherness, that brotherhood, just having someone to talk to that’s always there. They called and checked up on me, texted me, and you know, and that’s just a part of being in that fraternity and having that bond," said King.

King said he was raised by his mother and father, who both have a heart of service. He believes that the Divine 9’s influence in Waco is needed for the black community.

“They have someone to look up to, you see things on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, but being able to see that face forward…I believe that it may be inspiring to them," said King.

King said during Black History Month and beyond, sororities and fraternities represent two things: strength and excellence.

