What decorations you can - and can't - recycle after Christmas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Decorating for the holidays can get you into the holiday spirit. But taking down decorations, putting them away, and figuring out how to fit everything in your trash bin can be a tedious task.

Dominique Leh | 25 News

The City of Waco has a list of what you can and can't recycle after the holiday, from real to artificial trees, to wrapping paper, boxes, lights and ornaments.

What you can recycle

Most wrapping paper and gift bags are recyclable, but give it a "scrunch test" - if it stays scrunched, it's likely recyclable. If the paper has metal, wax, velvet or glitter, throw it away in the trash or reuse it.

Cardboard boxes and packaging can go in your blue recycle bin, but be sure to flatten your boxes and empty them.

Natural wreaths, mistletoe, holly and other natural decorations can go in your green bin. Take off any hooks, ribbon, lights or other artificial components first though.

What you can't recycle

Glass, plastic, and metal are generally recyclable items. But when they are all together as Christmas lights, they're not. Strings of lights can cause problems for recycling, so throw them in your gray bin if you're getting rid of them.

If you have broken or damaged ornaments, those go in your gray trash bin, as well as tinsel.

The city also offers curbside pickup for natural Christmas trees, Chipping of the Green on Saturday, Jan. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon for natural trees at the Cobbs recycling Center for free, as well as a curbside bulky waste pickup if you're tossing an artificial tree.

To request a bulky waste pick up, click here.

To check your curbside pickup schedule, click here.

Madison Myers | 25 News

For more information, click here.