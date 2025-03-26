Valley Mills residents want to see changes as election season approaches

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — Election season will soon be here and Valley Mills residents know what changes they want to improve their city.



Election Day is May 3rd

Mayoral candidates listed on local ballot

Two council member seats are up for grabs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’d like to see a strong police department in Valley Mills," said resident Cathy Ryan.

Cathy Ryan has lived in Valley Mills for four years. With the upcoming election, she said there are some changes she wants to see in her city.

“We’ve had some issues with our police department and so I would really like to see that get stronger especially since we have Highway 6 that goes straight through Valley Mills," Ryan said.

As 25 News first reported, Valley Mills Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and Officer Solomon Omotoya were arrested last month on charges of abuse of official capacity. They are accused of using city credit cards to buy gas for their personal vehicles.

As a result, Ryan said changes to the police department are important to her. Voters will also pick a pair of new council members — with two seats up for grabs — and a new mayor.

Current mayor Michael Boyle is running for re-election and will face off against his second-in-command, current Mayor Pro Tem Craig Godby.

25 News tried to get interviews with the mayoral candidates but they both declined comment.

In addition to police improvements, neighbors said they also want to see better roads and quality of life improvements.

“I would like to see some entertainment options for the older kids, not just the young ones. We have a nice park here for the younger kids. We need something for the middle-aged kids in junior high and high school."

