Texas bill would ban marriage for anyone younger than 18

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from getting married in the state, eliminating the current exception for emancipated minors.



Texas House Bill 168 would ban marriage for anyone under 18, removing the current exception for emancipated minors.

The bill aims to protect minors from human trafficking, while those in opposition to the bill believe minors should be permitted to wed especially teens who are pregnant.

Some parents with personal experience marrying young support the change, citing maturity concerns.

If passed, the law would take effect September 1, 2025, but would not nullify existing marriages.

“I think it’s a perfect plan for the youth because their minds aren’t mature enough to make that responsible decision,” said local mother Maria Santana Ramirez.

Right now, state law allows anyone in Texas under the age of 18 to get married if they’re emancipated. But some of our Texas leaders are pushing for a bill to eliminate that.

Maria Santana Ramirez is speaking from personal experience. She and her husband got married when they were 15 and 16 years old, and she tells 25 News while it worked for her, times are different now.

“In today’s world, out of 10 marriages, there are 2 that last,” she said.

A change to marriage law in 2017 required a minor to be emancipated before they could get married, now House Bill 168 would prohibit the issuance of a marriage license to any person under 18.

Proponents of the bill believe it can help protect kids from human trafficking. While those who oppose the bill argue minors should be permitted to marry especially if they are pregnant. But one local mother says getting pregnant doesn't mean you have to be tied down to another person.

“If I was that age getting married, I wasn’t making a rational decision, so being eliminated, it would maybe give some kids a fresh start,” said local mother Ashley Garrett.

If the bill were to pass, it would take effect September 1, 2025, and would not nullify any previous or existing marriages made before that date, but if any were approved after they would be void.

