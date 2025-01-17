Taking a look at Lacy Lakeview's growth & what's to come

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — It’s no doubt that the City of Lacy Lakeview has seen some growth over the years.

City Manager Calving Hodde says right now, they have 123 businesses in the city, with six of them opening in the last year — but what’s next?

Stacey Mitchell helped bring Cajun cooking to Lacy Lakeview a year go.

The Texas native has bloodlines throughout Louisiana and she’s cooking up Cajun flavors that can only be found by taking a look back to her childhood.

"We always caught our own fish, (had) our own garden — barely remember going to a grocery store for products and things like that when I was young girl," Mitchell said.

"The type of foods that we serve here are the types of food that I ate as a young lady."

Mitchell says they decided to open up their only Black Pot Cajun Cuisine in Lacy Lakeview for many reasons, including more affordable property compared to Waco, and she says 80 percent of their customers live in the Lacy Lakeview area.

She says business "has been tough" but also says it is "picking up" and believes the city is continuing to grow.

Hodde says a new apartment complex recently opened and he expects it to be a capacity before too long.

A 400 multi-family unit complex is likely in the near future and industrial developments possible on recently sold piece of land.

Hodde grew up in the area, and he says future growth will be driven by available land which he said Lacy Lakeview.

"We have some vacant land that’s along 77 and I-35 that’s very prime right now — we feel like the growth is coming our direction," Hodde said.

Calvin says one way the city is working to appeal to more people and businesses is by working to repair and improve roadways especially in residential neighborhoods.

