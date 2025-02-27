'Teaching is my passion': Robinson ISD hires Baylor teacher resident full-time

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor’s teaching residency program application is already open for upcoming seniors. Robinson ISD will open its application on April 1 and plans to hire at least four new residents for the upcoming school year.



Robinson ISD struggles with finding applicants for teaching positions.

The district hired 6 paid teacher residents at the beginning of the school year.

One teacher resident has been hired for a full-time teaching position

“I was the student in school who struggled, and the teachers that took the time to help me made such an impact on me that it motivated me to want to do that as well,” said Baylor senior, Miranda Morris.

Miranda Morris is a senior at Baylor University, but she spends Monday through Thursday working alongside a teacher mentor at Robinson Elementary School.

But not for long — next year, she will be a second-grade math teacher at the school.

“I wanted to be able to make that same impact on a student,” Morris said.

“Teaching is my passion, and I knew from a very young age that's where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do with my life,”

The district told 25 News holding teacher positions has not been easy in recent years.

“Ever since COVID, really, I mean, it's been a large teacher turnover everywhere across the state, so we've seen more than we used to see,” Robinson ISD assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction Colette Pledger said.

"We just have less applicants than we used to have for open positions, even at the elementary level."

But this program could help fix that problem.

“Getting to be fully involved has led me to fall in love with Robinson’s community,” Morris said.

“I knew this is the place I wanted to start my teaching career,”

The residents work with students in the classroom from the very first day to the last — but it takes a lot of work to get there.

Baylor Freshman often start as tutors, advance to teaching assistants their junior year and finish off with an internship as seniors.

"They get lots of hands-on experience, which is super important whenever you're preparing to work with students as a teacher,” Pledger said.

“What is it about teaching that draws you to the career,” asked 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna.

“The students,” Morris said.

