'Rockets never quit': Robinson High football preps for 7-on-7 state tournament

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson will be making its way to College Station for a historic appearance in the state 7-on-7 tournament.

"It's pretty special to be a part of that group — do something Robinson really hasn't seen in a while," said Robinson football player, Cason Helpert.

"I think the last time it was maybe 10 years ago, so it's really exciting."

"It's just all the hard work we put in to get here, I mean, we come out here after every workout and stuff and we come out here and grind," said Robinson player, Austin Marshall.

BJ Lewis is in his second year coaching the team, and leading this group to the state tournament is extra special to do this for his community.

"It's exciting for me — I played football here and you know, I kind of know what it means — Rockets never quit," Lewis said.

"That's probably one of the most exciting parts about it, just that long history of, you know, my family going here and everything that Robinson football stood for, so I'm excited."

The state tournament may not have the physicality of actual football, but it's still an avenue for the players to get ready for the upcoming season.

"You get to see different coverages and go through your pass play, so I think it helps a lot," Marshall said.

"Especially for skilled players, learning coverages, running routes, just seeing that just game-like reps is great," Helpert said.

Robinson's first game will be against Sinton on Thursday.

Follow Shahji on social media!