Robinson water treatment plant to repair system to improve capacity

The Robinson water treatment plant is looking to expand and repair its facility — rather than building a brand-new reservoir, the city wants to repair the current system.

After buying more water through the Brazos River Authority, the city wants to install shallower piping to help with maintenance and replace a liner in one of the raw water ponds.

“The current reservoir has a liner in it that has failed, and we’re not able to utilize the full capacity of that structure,” said Director of Utility Services Greg Hobbs.

The liner is to help keep the water in place and avoid eroding the pond.

25 News spoke with Hobbs about the current state of the plant — he says raw water ponds are only at 60 percent to 70 percent capacity, and one of the ponds needs repairs to fully operate.

“We need to get that structure where we can hold its full capacity so we can have somewhere to divert this new water that we’ve gained through the B.R.A,” Hobbs said.

New facilities in the community have increased the need for a new system.

“Our biggest need that we see in the near future is the industrial side,” Hobbs said.

Walmart is opening a new milk processing facility in Robinson in 2026, and its City Manager Craig Lemin says residents can expect the facility to use a large amount of water daily.

“The anticipated daily water demand for their facility will be 600,000 gallons per day when it comes online in early 2026,” Lemin said.

This expansion will help with the water supply for Robinson neighbors.

“To have enough excess water to meet future residential growth,” Hobbs said.

They plan to fund the repairs through Certificate of Obligation bonds.

Hobbs says neighbors in th community shouldn’t see any changes to their utility bills.

“We are sufficient right now, but we’re planning for tomorrow — not just today,” he said.

