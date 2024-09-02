Robinson residents having issues with USPS deliveries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A video taken by a community member showed a postal worker throwing a package onto a front porch — another our neighbor sent a photo showing a cluster of packages being left on the edge of the road.

It's a concern for more many neighbors on Facebook for the past several years.

25 News' Marc Monroy met with Ashley Jenkins, a Robinson native, who says she's seen it many times.

"I got a message saying my package was delivered and I looked everywhere. There was no packages. Sometimes we get in the back or the front porch but this time there was none," Jenkins said.

Where she ended up finding it, shocked her.

"The next day I come home from work and i see a package right where my trash cans lay," Jenkins said.

Jenkins ordered birthday supplies for her soon-to-be one-year-old daughter but the package was left uncovered and became damaged from rain.

It's also a problem for other neighbors in the area.

"A lady commented on my post saying she found her packages in the middle of the field," said Jenkins.

One person on Facebook saying her packages were delivered ripped because of carelessness.

"No matter how big or small the package is.. THIS is how my packages are delivered daily, not on my door step. He also folds packages and stuffs them into my mailbox. I hate complaining but I have had several packages ruined because of this," said on Robinson resident on Facebook.

"I called the post office and they didn't want to help," said Jenkins.

But there could be a reason — USPS made changes last year, merging local zoning.

That means delivery comes out of one main distribution center instead of local offices.

The Post Office is also in the process of changing their service standards for first-class mail which USPS says makes up 61 percent of packages.

It will go into full effect October 1st.