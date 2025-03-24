Robinson ISD to collect donation items for district-wide 'Care Closets'

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “It is hard times right now, for a lot of families, and so I think we'll start seeing more and more of that as inflation goes up,” school social worker Andrea Tynes said.

"Our counselors office is very, very busy. We have students in and out. We talk with teachers, we talk with families, and so we're able to know exactly what the kids need to be able to be successful in the classroom,” Robinson ISD lead counselor Lindsey Richard said.

Robinson ISD is making the move to restock ‘care closets’ with essential supplies for students in need.

“This all started with the help of the Robinson Education Foundation,” Tynes said. “They funded care closets for each campus,”

The closets were originally only for school supplies.

But with inflation affecting almost everyone in our community, the district is hosting a donation drive to meet the extensive needs of students— including hygiene and feminine products, snacks, clothing and shoes.

“Along with refilling the stock of items on each campus, we also have a space that we're trying to fill with some of those bigger items,” school social worker Shayna Winterowd said.

This district location is intended to help protect confidentiality and allow workers to meet and connect families with other community resources.

National Honor Society president Brenna Shelton told 25 News she is grateful for the opportunity to help her fellow classmates.

“It really means a lot, because we've been with most of these students since kindergarten, and it just it. It has a great impact on the people we've known our entire lives,” National Honor Society president Brenna Shelton said.

NHS is helping distribute donation boxes and encouraging students to donate.

“It's really hard to pay attention to other things, when your basic needs aren't being met,” Shelton said. “It's heartwarming knowing that we're not only helping the people we've known for so long, but we're also going to be able to help kids we haven't even met yet,”

