Robinson ISD adds weapon detection systems to campuses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There should be no budget on safety,” Robinson ISD parent Adam Arthurs said.

It looks like Robinson ISD agrees, having added weapon detection systems to all its schools.

The systems will screen anyone who walks on campus — including students and visitors — and notify administration if a weapon is detected.

"We don't want to wait until something occurs, I think a lot of times people are very reactive when it comes to safety, and we're trying to be proactive," Director of Safe Schools David Wrzesinski said.

The Cops Grant through the Department of Justice paid for all the systems.

"I’d say 95% of all the new safety features that we've brought in have been paid for with grant money via either the federal government or the state government, so we've been very fortunate," Wrzesinski said.

Some local parents say schools need to add more safety measures.

Arthurs is a Robinson ISD alumni who now has kids who go to school in the district.

"A metal detector is a deterrent; I think it's wonderful,” Arthurs said.

“But there needs to be more safety concerns,"

He says that the lack of communication from administration is frustrating.

"There's been a lot of safety concerns that I’ve brought up through the school over the years, I don't think they've been addressed properly," Arthurs said.

Arthurs says current safety protocols are not followed, like checking ID’s at the front office and the use of name cards when picking up their kids.

He wants the district to do more to improve safety for schools.

"With the metal detectors, it's about time that they installed them,” Arthurs said.

“There needs to be at least one RSO or an armed security officer per campus,"

Robinson ISD says it's added more perimeter fencing to schools, additions to radio systems, new cameras and gates.

Staff has state mandated active shooter training, too.

"This is just another layer that's going to help keep our kids and staff safe," Wrzesinski said.

