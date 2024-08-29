Robinson High School water issues lead to early dismissal and concerned parents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Robinson is notorious for having water issues lately, as I’m sure a lot of people know," said Robinson High School parent, Lindsey Packett.

Packett has a student that attends Robinson High School.

She said parents received this alert on Wednesday afternoon, explaining that there was a major water issue on campus, canceling classes, releasing students early and welcoming parents to pick up their children that do not drive.

"They said that they were releasing the students at 12:45 p.m. but we got the message at 12:53 p.m. so technically the students had already been released," Packett said.

The school said buses were to run at regular times.

“I kind of wish they would have notified the parents first before making all the arrangements and saying this is what we're going to do instead of waiting until it's already done to say this is what we did," Packett said.

It’s the lack of communication that upsets Packett.

"I was kind of surprised no one from the school sent a follow-up message, not an email, not a text message," Packett said.

The school acknowledged the events at the high school through Facebook — thanking parents for their patience.

Packett says she wants assurance the issue is resolved, and more communication from district leaders going forward.

"An entire 24 hours later, we still haven't had an update saying that this was the problem, the problem's been corrected, it's all done and this won't happen again — haven't heard anything," Packett said.

Follow Kadence on social media!