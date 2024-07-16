Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyRobinson

Actions

Major water line hit in Robinson, leaving many residents without water

Major water line hit in Robinson, leaving many residents without water
Kadence Makenna, 25 News
Major water line hit in Robinson, leaving many residents without water
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 16, 2024

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson say that a major water line was hit coming from the water tower, causing the North side of Robinson to not have any water.

Roads from Greig Drive from North Old Robinson Road to Hoffmeyer Lane are currently blocked off while workers are fixing the line.

25 News reached out to the City of Robinson and they were not available to speak on the matter.

“All hands are on deck to get this matter resolved,” said Director of Administrative Services, Destiny DeLillo.

25 News will provide updates on this story as it progresses.

Follow Kadence on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Kadence MaKenna
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

Feed the Need: Click here to donate to the pantry of your choice

2:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021