Major water line hit in Robinson, leaving many residents without water

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Robinson say that a major water line was hit coming from the water tower, causing the North side of Robinson to not have any water.

Roads from Greig Drive from North Old Robinson Road to Hoffmeyer Lane are currently blocked off while workers are fixing the line.

25 News reached out to the City of Robinson and they were not available to speak on the matter.

“All hands are on deck to get this matter resolved,” said Director of Administrative Services, Destiny DeLillo.

25 News will provide updates on this story as it progresses.

Follow Kadence on social media!