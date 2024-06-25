Local animal hospital opens room for people to say goodbye to their pets

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — When it's time to say goodbye to a pet, the Robinson Drive Animal Hospital offers a calming environment for families.

The hospital has a designated room for this, which veterinarian Ann Anderson says is important, so pets are relaxed during their last moments.

“The more stressed an animal is, the more likely it's going to resist the effects of the sedatives and the euthanasia,” Anderson said.

“Our goal is to make that transition — that passing — as peaceful and as calm as possible. By giving them a more stress-free, calm environment, we take that complicating factor out of the picture.”

The hospital opened the room about a month ago — some Central Texas neighbors have already been utilizing the comfort room.

Follow Kadence on social media!