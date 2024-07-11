Community supports Robinson coffee shop during financial struggles

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“A lot of people here in town love the shop, but I think the support was overwhelming, even for me,” said Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery owner, Angela Dodd.

Angela Dodd is one of the owners of the Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery in Robinson, and the family-owned business is struggling to stay open.

Dodd turned to Facebook for help.

“I heard about it on Facebook, I have multiple friends that were posting, reposting their Facebook post about needing more business, needing people to come in, so I felt for that,” said Hewitt resident Brittany Carrizales.

Their shop used to see 200 to 250 customers a day — lately, they’ve only been getting 65 to 70 customers.

"That’s played a major factor in what we’re able to bring home for our family,” Dodd said.

Their food costs have gone up more than 40 percent over the past two years — despite the increase, the shop has only raised their prices by 15 percent.

“I know what it’s like to see families struggle in a small business, and being family-owned, and trying to stay afloat and keeping things running smoothly,” Carrizales said.

Her wish is simple.

“Even if it’s not us, even if it’s not me, go out and support a local coffee shop versus going to the big corporations,” Dodd said.

“Their CEOs may not get their quarterly bonus, but if you don’t support a local coffee shop, that family could be facing financial ruin.”

