City of Robinson to start pipe bursting for sewer line replacement project

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — We've previously told you about the city of Robinson spending $800,000 to replace sewer lines in our community from clay to plastic piping.

“Pipe bursting refers to a technique of replacing buried pipelines without the need for a traditional construction trench,” City of Robinson utility director Greg Hobbs said.

So, here's how it works - it pulls a new pipe into the old line— a process that is less disruptive than other methods.

“We try to identify the hot spots, where we know we have the most backups,” Hobbs said.

The sewer lines in the Wiebusch subdivision have never been replaced before.

“It is probably the largest problem area we have,” Robinson city manager Craig Lemin said. “We actually had homes there during rainstorms with sewer that would back up in the homes and things like that. So, this area is starting to become that level of a problem.”

“The clay pipe tends to crack, which allows roots to enter or intrude inside of the pipe, which in turn leads to sewer backup,” Hobbs said.

Because the lines are deeper than before— it will take about six to eight weeks to complete.

“We have to enter the backyards of all these homes, that's where the existing sewer lines were put in years ago,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs asks that residents temporarily keep their pets indoors if they are working in their backyard.

The city is upsizing the system—from 6 to 8-inch pipes. This expansion allows for a larger sewer capacity in our neighborhoods.

“Some of those homeowners are going to be aware of some of the sewer issues, if they've had issues themselves over the years. Hopefully, those problems will go away when we get this new pipeline put in,” Hobbs said.

