City of Robinson to begin street maintenance on Lux Drive

Carol Palmer lives on Lux Dr. in Robinson

"Our road was beautiful when we first moved in, they redid it, and we've had to have them come to fix it several times," Robinson resident Carol Palmer said.

She's in luck — the City of Robinson announced that this road.

Lux Drive will be under street maintenance next week.

"The reason that we're having Viking Construction go out to Lux Dr. to work on the roads is to try to extend the life of the road, make it more durable, make it smoother for the residents, and overall, just help the residents to have a better road to drive on," City of Robinson Mindy Moore said.

But it's not just Lux Drive that neighbors say needs some work.

"There's roads worse than ours, that need to be done first," Palmer said. “They're not good, they need to be improved, but i think they need a good company to do it.”

"Te streets around here, I mean, they're pretty bumpy," Robinson resident Emily Weadock said.

While Lux Drive is the city's main concern when it comes to road projects - here's what you need to know if you live or drive down Lux Drive.

The city is asking residents to make sure all vehicles, trailers and sports equipment are out of the street while the roads are being worked on.

Homeowners should be extra cautious when driving on Lux Drive next week, and keep this in mind —

"Making sure that the pavement doesn't get messed up, so making sure there's no abrupt stops, no abrupt turning, just no acceleration that's going to cause anything to happen to the road," Moore said.

The city says trash pickup shouldn't be impacted unless it rains, then they will coordinate a time to get trash with waste management.

"It's not the worst road in Robinson, but it's not up to what it used to be," Palmer said.

