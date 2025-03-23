City of Robinson to address water maintenance issues with repair to treatment plant

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — “The way we're currently operating, with that efficiency and that structure is limiting the amount of water we can impound,” Robinson utility director Greg Hobbs said.

25 News’ Kadence MaKenna shared a story last year about the Robinson raw water ponds, and how they were only at 60 to 70 percent capacity.

Now, the Robinson Water Treatment Plant is in the middle of expansion and repairs to its facility.

“It helps us be able to continue with our plans to improve the capacity of the plant, because we have enough raw water stored down there to make the procedure work,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs told 25 News both distribution and transmission lines have been hit in recent months — impacting water supply.

Angela Dodd is the owner of the Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery in Robinson — she told 25 News their water has been shut off several times.

“We had to shut down for half a day, which, being a small business, is incredibly impactful to us, being able to not have revenue for half a day while we're waiting on the water to get turned back on,” Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery owner Angela Dodd said.

Dodd says the shop cannot run without water, as they serve coffee and tea, and are required to have a spot for employees to wash their hands — but her main concern is for her workers.

"We're a small business — we only have nine employees working for us, that a lot of those employees are we have a few single moms, a few college students, so if they're not able to work and get hours, then they have to make tough decisions,” Dodd said.

“If they don't get hours, they either have to look at having a second job or not having groceries for their family, so it's pretty impactful for our employees here."

These plant improvements are intended to prevent future maintenance issues and improve the reliability of the system.

“I think I’m just looking forward to not having to be impacted by water shut offs,” Dodd said.

“We're doing what we can to ensure the City of Robinson has plenty of water now and for tomorrow,” Hobbs said.

Follow Kadence on social media!