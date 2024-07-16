City of Robinson increases rate for waste management services

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Everything is communication, and the fact that they have not had, zero communication, with us on this — it's a little insulting," said one Robinson resident, Ruben Padilla.

Some neighbors in Robinson were surprised to hear that the city is increasing their rate for waste management — this will result in an additional $1.25 tacked on to the next bill.

"No information was really given out, were it not for the Robinson Facebook pages, we would never know about them," Padilla said.

Padilla says he heard about the rate increase on Monday on a Robinson neighborhood watch page.

The change is for worker pay, equipment costs and garbage disposal over the last year.

"I’m okay with the small change, I understand that it helps other people with their, you know, wages and their living situation," said one Robinson resident, Amanda Bragg.

"I’m okay to pay the higher price of $1.25."

Some neighbors have issues with the quality of the trash service, making them hesitant to support the change.

"They're leaving a lot of trash littered out on the ground, and they don't take the time to stop on their truck and come out and pick it up," Padilla said.

Padilla says he hopes the pay jump leads to improvements in services.

Bragg says she is happy with the services she currently has.

"We haven't had issues and if, by some chance, they haven't picked up trash cans on scheduled days, it's a simple phone call and they'll come pick it up right away," Bragg said.

Customers will still have weekly trash cart and brush pickup, and the hazardous waste disposal through the “At Your Door" program.

"For this small $1.25 increase, I think that we should all be willing to make that small change to help, you know, the people who pick our trash up every day of the week," Bragg said.

Follow Kadence on social media!