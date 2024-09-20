Police in McLennan County see rise in online scams

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Scam email claims to track internet history and watch victims through computer cameras, including personal details.



Woodway PSD alerts community about a scam email.

Scam email includes victim's home address and other identifying details.

Residents are urged to be cautious and report suspicious emails.

“It’s really scary because there are a lot of people that fall for these things,” Lorena resident Richie Richardson said.

Police around Central Texas are reporting that online scams are becoming more and more prevalent in our communities.

Officers in Woodway tell me one of our neighbors received a scam email asking them for money.

“So, the scammer threatened that they were able to view our victim through their webcam and get recordings of their day-to-day life, and they were threatening to send that out,” community resource officer Griffin Kenneaster said.

Police tell Neighborhood Reporter Kadence MaKenna this is an ongoing issue in Central Texas and across the country.

Richardson says he sees about five to six scams on social media every week—often asking him for money.

“It can just completely financially devastate them,” Richardson said.

He says his grandmother got scammed after receiving an email from a fake investment agency.

“She lost probably about $20,000 to it,” Richardson said. “And you know it just takes just that one click and they’re inside your system, they have access to your bank account information and all your contacts,”

Woodway Police say they are planning an event to teach our neighbors how to identify online threats and scams.

“Right away, if you don’t know who it is don’t answer it, don’t click on any suspicious links, don’t download anything,” Kenneaster said.

