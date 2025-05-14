Neighbors react to confirmed measles case in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting a confirmed case of measles in McLennan County. The case involves an unvaccinated minor who was diagnosed at McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. Health officials say the investigation is ongoing to prevent further spread of the disease, though it's still unknown how the child contracted measles. At this time, there are no reported local exposures related to this case.

Local parents have expressed concern about the situation, especially as measles outbreaks have been occurring across Texas for months.

"We live next door in McGregor. I'd be worried about it. Everyone should be too," Julian Munoz said.

Parents like Chevrolet Thornal and Julian Munoz say they'll be watching the situation even more closely now that a case has been confirmed in their area.

"It has us a little worried. Never know what they could catch or could get," Munoz said.

Chevrolet shared that as a parent, it's difficult watching your child when they're sick.

"It hurts me and it worries me knowing that my kids are sick and when they run a fever, you don't know what to do," Thornal said.

Dr. Samuel Clark with Baylor Scott & White says the disease is highly contagious.

"I'm not surprised. I think a lot of us in the medical field, especially in the Central Texas area, thought that it was a distinct possibility," Dr. Clark said.

Measles is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by air. The health district recommends vaccinations as the most effective way to prevent measles. Dr. Clark advises that if you think your child has measles, you don't necessarily need to rush them to an emergency room or primary care physician unless it's an emergency situation.

"The first thing we'd ask you to do is call your office," Clark said.

Health officials emphasize that proper hand washing and vaccines are the best ways to protect yourself from viral illnesses like measles.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting an outbreak of measles primarily in West Texas. At this time, 717 cases have been confirmed since late January.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

