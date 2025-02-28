McLennan County residents looking to find work among local business closures

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The county has seen multiple store closures recently, including Party City, Lane Bryant, Hooters, Applebee’s and Joann’s. Our unemployment rate is currently at 3.4%, based on the latest figures reported in January from Texas Workforce Commission.



Job fair after job fair…

It’s the reality for many of our neighbors looking for work in McLennan County.

One of our neighbors, Joseph Troy, moved from California to Waco about a month ago.

“I decided to come over here to take care and help my mom out,” Troy said. “My focus was on looking for a job.”

Troy told 25 News he worked with his brother for five years, but now he’s looking to turn over a new leaf.

“Would you say it's been hard for you to find a job being from out of state?” 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna asked.

“Oh, yeah, very hard. Just not knowing where to go,” Troy said. “I’m in recovery, and I came here by chance and found out about the job fair.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Texas is at a 4.2% unemployment rate — similar to the United States, which is a 4.1% rate as of December.

The county has seen multiple store closures recently, including Party City, Lane Bryant, Hooters, Applebee’s, and Joann.

Kadence MaKenna reached out to experts to see if this had an impact on unemployment rates.

In a statement, the Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas said the county unemployment rate is currently at 3.4%, based on the latest figures reported in January from Texas Workforce Commission.

But for Troy, the one thing keeping him going is hope.

“It's God's blessing, you know I mean put God first, and work and your family next,” Troy said. “That's a blessing,”

