McLennan County poll workers to receive pay raise this year

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "They can go work part time at McDonalds that day and get better pay," election worker Mary Mann said.

McLennan County poll workers will see an increase in their pay during the November election.

Mary Mann began working elections in 2014 – and tells me the raise is necessary.

"Back 10 years ago, ok fine… today, no," Mann said.

"So, in the past we were paying clerks, 10 dollars an hour… which is just pitiful," McLennan County election administrator said.

The McLennan County election administrator tells me the new budget was approved about a year ago.

"Now they're getting paid 15 dollars an hour," Goldsmith said.

"This five-dollar increase has brought some interest of younger voters, who are eligible to work," Mann said.

Goldsmith is planning to add more check in lines than last year—meaning—they will need more clerks.

They assign up to four clerks for each check in line.

"And then our poll judges were getting paid $12 an hour and now it's $17 an hour," Goldsmith said.

There are 46 voting centers—with two judges at each location.

Mann tells me she is expecting longer workdays this year.

"It could be 16-hour days," Mann said.

She says there are about 200 to 300 poll workers across McLennan County— and most are in retirement.

"It's a long day for an older person," Mann said.

