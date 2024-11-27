Mart ISD School Board issues statement after superintendent's release

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On November 25, 2024, during a Board meeting —the Mart ISD Board of Trustees voted to place Superintendent Burnett on administrative leave pending the proposed termination of her contract.

The reasons for the Board’s decisions have been communicated to the Superintendent by the Board since January 2024, as required by law.

Since January 2024, the Board has worked to improve collaboration between the Board and Superintendent.

This has included eight training sessions with the Superintendent, written Board goals and expectations, multiple Session meetings to discuss Superintendent roles and responsibilities, and congestion with Board legal counsel.

Based on the information, the Board has considered and killed the Superintendent for almost a year.

The Board said that they do not have to disclose more information on the situation.

