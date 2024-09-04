Hewitt residents could pay more in property taxes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"In Hewitt, this year specifically, we are lowering our tax rate," said Hewitt City Manager, Bo Thomas.

25 News asked Thomas about a post made on the city's website, which seemingly detailed a big tax increase, but he says it's not what it looks like.

"It doesn't mean that the tax rate was increased in the community, it means that based upon all those other factors, in particular your assessed evaluation, you can see an increase in the amount of taxes that you pay," Thomas said.

Thomas says the tax rate decreased from just under 54 cents per $100 of home value — down from a little more than 54 cents last year.

But the city says homeowners might still end up paying more in taxes if their property's value increased.

"Even though Hewitt lowered its tax rate, based upon assessed evaluations and that difference in new revenue, you can have or pay more in your property tax bill," Thomas said.

"The increased property values mean more property taxes for homeowners, and of course on the other side, that means more revenue for the city," said owner and broker of Haus Realty, Cory Duncan.

Duncan says property owners have 30 days to protest their tax appraisal notices, which are sent out annually in April.

"In my opinion, it's a lot about homeowners and property owners watching their property values, paying attention to their notices and going through the protest process, if they think that their notice comes in too high," Duncan said.

Duncan says only 10 percent of homeowners went through the protest process during the highest protest period.

"My house in particular, it was built in '99, it has gone up 45 percent since I bought it," said Hewitt resident Mike Hamilton.

"I’ve not added to my house, the only thing that's happened is my house has gotten older,"

