Construction crews in Central Texas navigate freezing weather

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — “You got to keep moving to kind of stay warm, but even then, you know, you're trying to cut boards or carry boards. It's cold, it's hard, it's hard on everybody,” construction worker Angel Paulino said.

The freezing temperatures this week have us all bundled up on our way to work. But some of our neighbors are working outside during the arctic blast.

“Talk to me a little bit about what that experience has been like,” 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna asked.

“Geez. It's been brutal,” Paulino said.

Paulino has worked for SS Commercial for about 15 years. Even with years of experience under his belt, he told 25 News the extreme weather is something he’s still learning to navigate.

“Would you say that you're used to this cold weather at all?” MaKenna asked.

“Oh, not at all,” Paulino said. “I think I’ve got like, four layers on right now, I got four layers on. I've got some jeans, and I got two layers under that. So, I don't feel it. I don't really feel it on my body, but where I feel it is my fingers and my toes,”

Even with extra layers, he and his team are taking multiple breaks to warm up—thanks to a new addition from the company’s superintendent.

“He built a little shed out there. Had some heaters going in it for us to warm up. And we'd go out there every couple hours to keep warm,” Paulino said. “We tell the guys, you know, if you get too cold to take some time warm up and whatnot, and then come back out whenever you feel is like you're ready,”

But the cold weather is causing issues with equipment, too.

“We had a hard time powering up our compressors, our air guns, they would freeze over,” Paulino said.

He told 25 News batteries are freezing up, too.

He says he’s looking forward to warmer weather soon.

“There's days whenever you just can't do anything about it,” Paulino said.

